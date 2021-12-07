Looking Back: City looks at Mountain View Ave. zone change By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoHanukkah is being celebrated by Janet Marstine and Mark Polishook, both Central Washington University instructors, along with their two children, 5-year-old Jakey and 6-year-old Jeanie. “The kids really enjoying lighting the menorah each night, playing with dreidels and exchanging gifts.” Hanukkah lasts eight nights celebrating by lighting lights on the menorah and exchanging gifts.— Dec. 7, 2001 30 years agoPresident Bush at a daybreak address to about 4,000 Pearl Harbor survivors and their families recalled the moment when the Pacific Ocean erupted in a storm of fire and blood. “We won the war and secured the peace because American men and women responded bravely to their nation’s call.”— Dec. 7, 199150 years agoWhat will happen at tonight’s Ellensburg City Council is unknown. On the agenda is the Zitting Development Corporation’s application for a zone change off Mountain View Avenue which is opposed by downtown merchants as creating a shopping center away from the downtown area which could reduce the revenue in both locations. City Council hasn’t had a quorum thus delaying action, and there is the possibility of extending the zone change process by having second and third readings of the application. — Dec. 6, 197175 years agoThe call letters of Ellensburg’s radio station KCOW will be changed to KXLE tomorrow. All stations affiliated with the Pacific Northwest Broadcasters will adopt similar call letters. The system includes stations KLX at Portland and seven other stations in Oregon, Washington and Montana. All are adopting the letters KXL will each taking a different final letter leading to establishment of a network of radio stations.— Dec. 6, 1946100 years agoThe Ellensburg “Bees” basketball team received a trouncing last night at the hands of the Roslyn Athletic club team at Roslyn. Score, 23 to 10. The game was fast and well played throughout. John Robinson made all the points for Ellensburg, while Hawthorne was the heavy scorer for Roslyn.— Dec. 7, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellensburg City Council Politics Radio Game Sport Roslyn Athletic Call Letters Monica Mersinger Hanukkah Station Kcow Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Owner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter