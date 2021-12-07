Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

Hanukkah is being celebrated by Janet Marstine and Mark Polishook, both Central Washington University instructors, along with their two children, 5-year-old Jakey and 6-year-old Jeanie. “The kids really enjoying lighting the menorah each night, playing with dreidels and exchanging gifts.” Hanukkah lasts eight nights celebrating by lighting lights on the menorah and exchanging gifts.

— Dec. 7, 2001

30 years ago

President Bush at a daybreak address to about 4,000 Pearl Harbor survivors and their families recalled the moment when the Pacific Ocean erupted in a storm of fire and blood. “We won the war and secured the peace because American men and women responded bravely to their nation’s call.”

— Dec. 7, 1991

50 years ago

What will happen at tonight’s Ellensburg City Council is unknown. On the agenda is the Zitting Development Corporation’s application for a zone change off Mountain View Avenue which is opposed by downtown merchants as creating a shopping center away from the downtown area which could reduce the revenue in both locations. City Council hasn’t had a quorum thus delaying action, and there is the possibility of extending the zone change process by having second and third readings of the application.

— Dec. 6, 1971

75 years ago

The call letters of Ellensburg’s radio station KCOW will be changed to KXLE tomorrow. All stations affiliated with the Pacific Northwest Broadcasters will adopt similar call letters. The system includes stations KLX at Portland and seven other stations in Oregon, Washington and Montana. All are adopting the letters KXL will each taking a different final letter leading to establishment of a network of radio stations.

— Dec. 6, 1946

100 years ago

The Ellensburg “Bees” basketball team received a trouncing last night at the hands of the Roslyn Athletic club team at Roslyn. Score, 23 to 10. The game was fast and well played throughout. John Robinson made all the points for Ellensburg, while Hawthorne was the heavy scorer for Roslyn.

— Dec. 7, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

