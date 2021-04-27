20 years ago
Cle Elum is envisioning a growth spurt and is in the midst of a public process to plan for a 1,100 acre urban growth area that would extend from the city’s northwest boundary along state Route 903 to encompass the Bullfrog Flats area. The plan envisions a Washington State Horse Park, a 1,028 units of residential housing on 224 acres, a 200 site RV park, 25 acres for school expansion, 10 acres of cemetery expansion and a community recreation center and an 18 hole golf course.
— April 27, 2001
30 years ago
With the price of gasoline fluctuating like a faulty fuel gauge, the city of Ellensburg has decided to do something about it — city vehicles are being switched over to compressed natural gas. Over the next few months, 20 of the city’s fleet of 60 cars and trucks are being converted to CNG. Not only will the city save about 25 percent a year in fuel costs,it will also help cut down on pollution.
— May 1, 1991
50 years ago
May 17 will be the official dedication ceremony for the conversion of the city dump to a landfill operation. All trash has been covered, cleanup work, covering and leveling is still going on. Additonally wind fences, gates and caretakers residence are being located. A new road into the dump is finished at a higher elevation than the old road and less likely to be inundated when the Yakima River is at the high water mark.
— April 29, 1971
75 years ago
Mrs. Clarence Farrell and Mrs. Walter Lowe were co-hostess for the dessert bridge party enjoyed by members of the Eastern Star Auxiliary. Small bouquets of pretty spring flowers centered each of the tables for dessert and on the card tables.
— April 26, 1946
100 years ago
Due to a temporary shortage of ammunition which will last until June 20, only 14 members of the Ellensburg rifle club will be able to participate in the weekly shoots on the Dry Creek range.
— April 27, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.