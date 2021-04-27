Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Cle Elum is envisioning a growth spurt and is in the midst of a public process to plan for a 1,100 acre urban growth area that would extend from the city’s northwest boundary along state Route 903 to encompass the Bullfrog Flats area. The plan envisions a Washington State Horse Park, a 1,028 units of residential housing on 224 acres, a 200 site RV park, 25 acres for school expansion, 10 acres of cemetery expansion and a community recreation center and an 18 hole golf course.

— April 27, 2001

30 years ago

With the price of gasoline fluctuating like a faulty fuel gauge, the city of Ellensburg has decided to do something about it — city vehicles are being switched over to compressed natural gas. Over the next few months, 20 of the city’s fleet of 60 cars and trucks are being converted to CNG. Not only will the city save about 25 percent a year in fuel costs,it will also help cut down on pollution.

— May 1, 1991

50 years ago

May 17 will be the official dedication ceremony for the conversion of the city dump to a landfill operation. All trash has been covered, cleanup work, covering and leveling is still going on. Additonally wind fences, gates and caretakers residence are being located. A new road into the dump is finished at a higher elevation than the old road and less likely to be inundated when the Yakima River is at the high water mark.

— April 29, 1971

75 years ago

Mrs. Clarence Farrell and Mrs. Walter Lowe were co-hostess for the dessert bridge party enjoyed by members of the Eastern Star Auxiliary. Small bouquets of pretty spring flowers centered each of the tables for dessert and on the card tables.

— April 26, 1946

100 years ago

Due to a temporary shortage of ammunition which will last until June 20, only 14 members of the Ellensburg rifle club will be able to participate in the weekly shoots on the Dry Creek range.

— April 27, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.