20 years ago
Ceremony at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery on Brick Mill Road in Ellensburg begins at 11 a.m. for Memorial Day services. A similar service is planned for noon at the High Valley Cemetery on Robinson Canyon Road near Thorp. The feature speaker at both services is Dick Thompson of Ellensburg, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and a highly decorated combat pilot.
— May 25, 2001
30 years ago
The public is invited to attend a ground breaking ceremony for Ellensburg’s Valley View Elementary School at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24. The ceremony will take place at the soccer field.
— May 24,1991
50 years ago
In a display called “All is Forgiven” the public library has prepared a glass case in the lobby of empty record cases — minus the records — just as they were returned to the library. Librarian Carolyn Willberg hopes the display will serve to remind any past record borrowers who are spring cleaning to turn up a stray record whose rightful home is the library. A list of missing magazines is in the case also need returning.
— May 25, 1971
75 years ago
Officials and civic groups of the City of Ellensburg were on notice that unless the city meets the federal requirements for a wide 68 feet right of way on Eighth Street the U.S. sponsored east-west super highway of the future will bypass this community.
— May 24, 1946
100 years ago
It was a nightmare. A large strawberry shortcake was headed to the fairgrounds, six feet in diameter and two feet high of cake with bushels of strawberries covered with whipped cream a foot thick. That was not the nightmare. While transporting the shortcake to the meeting, a large collie dog leaped from the sidewalk landing in a lake of whipped cream and fruit. The only happy one was the collie.
— May 25,1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record