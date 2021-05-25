Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Ceremony at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery on Brick Mill Road in Ellensburg begins at 11 a.m. for Memorial Day services. A similar service is planned for noon at the High Valley Cemetery on Robinson Canyon Road near Thorp. The feature speaker at both services is Dick Thompson of Ellensburg, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and a highly decorated combat pilot.

— May 25, 2001

30 years ago

The public is invited to attend a ground breaking ceremony for Ellensburg’s Valley View Elementary School at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24. The ceremony will take place at the soccer field.

— May 24,1991

50 years ago

In a display called “All is Forgiven” the public library has prepared a glass case in the lobby of empty record cases — minus the records — just as they were returned to the library. Librarian Carolyn Willberg hopes the display will serve to remind any past record borrowers who are spring cleaning to turn up a stray record whose rightful home is the library. A list of missing magazines is in the case also need returning.

— May 25, 1971

75 years ago

Officials and civic groups of the City of Ellensburg were on notice that unless the city meets the federal requirements for a wide 68 feet right of way on Eighth Street the U.S. sponsored east-west super highway of the future will bypass this community.

— May 24, 1946

100 years ago

It was a nightmare. A large strawberry shortcake was headed to the fairgrounds, six feet in diameter and two feet high of cake with bushels of strawberries covered with whipped cream a foot thick. That was not the nightmare. While transporting the shortcake to the meeting, a large collie dog leaped from the sidewalk landing in a lake of whipped cream and fruit. The only happy one was the collie.

— May 25,1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.