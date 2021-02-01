20 years ago
Tri-City Fabricating is at work high above Ellensburg installing a 360-degree catwalk around the City water tower which will be used by carriers who will install cellular antennas on the water tower.
— February 2, 2001
30 years ago
Two employees of the Wenatchee National Forest were named first-place winners of the U.S. Forest Service's 1990 Wilderness Education Awards. Kittitas County residents Judith Fraser and Jon Herman have been honored for a coloring book they developed, "Children's Guide to Caring for Nature's Wonders."
— February 2, 1991
50 years ago
Six rifles, valued at about $300, reported missing from Richard Carr of Seattle from an East Nelson Siding cabin. The rifles had been picked up for safekeeping by older members of his family, it was learned today when they were turned into the Sheriff's office.
— February 3, 1971
75 years ago
Demonstrating strong community support of the project, virtually all of the 60-odd organizations gathered to determine delegates for creating plans for the swimming pool in Ellensburg as part of the living memorial park complex.
— February 1, 1946
100 years ago
Mr. Groundhog saw his shadow and the snow flurries today would also predict six more weeks of winter before the spring. But, in spite of the groundhog, the sunshine was brilliant this afternoon.
— February 2, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record