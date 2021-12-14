Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

Look out for loose cows! The Cows Around Town project is a joint fund-raising activity sponsored by the Daily Record and Galley One. In the project 15 organizations will sponsor life-sized cow forms that will be transformed into works of art. The cows will then be on display in downtown Ellensburg throughout the summer of 2002.

— Dec. 14, 2001

30 years ago

Myrna's Everthing Fashionable in downtown Ellensburg on Saturday morning was open for the annual tree decorating contest. Members of Carla Ketchum's fifth-grade class from Lincoln Elementary did the deed. Thursday afternoon, others in the Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce which sponsored the event will decorate their trees at local businesses beginning 9 a.m. Saturday morning with judging taking place at 11 a.m. Decorations for the trees must be handmade.

— Dec.13, 1991

50 years ago

Advertisements from Zittings Thrift:

Norbest Turkey - 34 cents per pound 8 oz cream cheese - 27 cents U & I 5 lb sugar - 59 cents Western Family canned cranberries - 18 cents Victor Snow Shoes - $17.94 Coleman sleeping bag - $17.87 10 speed bicycle - $59.77 Ladies fleece robe - $7.99

— Dec. 16, 1971

75 years ago

The First Lutheran church choir, under the direction of Miss Margaret Scruggs, will present a Christmas candlelight service Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The service will include carol singing, candlelighting and numbers by the choir, a number of men's group, and solos by Miss Gladys Hanson and Martin Koschmann.

— Dec. 13, 1946

100 years ago

Mrs. W. D. Shafer who resides with her husband, daughter, age 13, and son, 9 years old, lives across the river from the Wymer station in the Yakima Canyon 20 miles south of Ellensburg when tragedy struck. Attempting to cross the Yakima River Mr. Shafer and their son and daughter tried to cross the Yakima River during high water when their row boat turned over. Mr. Shafer was able to hold on to his son and a floating log and was able to get to the shore. The Shafer's daughter fought the floods waters but succumbed to the torrent. A crew of the Southern Pacific extra freight No. 8 heard her screams and attempted to help her but couldn't retrieve her from the high water.

— Dec. 14, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

