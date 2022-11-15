Monica Mersinger

30 years ago

The Kittitas Valley Community Hospital Foundation opens its fundraising drive, the largest ever to improve birthing facilities at the hospital. A drive will begin with a party at Valley View Elementary School where there will be gifts, a drawing for prizes, and a baby crawl contest. Fund goal is for $270,000 in the coming year to build and equip two labor and delivery rooms in which families can participate in the birth of children.


