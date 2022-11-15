The Kittitas Valley Community Hospital Foundation opens its fundraising drive, the largest ever to improve birthing facilities at the hospital. A drive will begin with a party at Valley View Elementary School where there will be gifts, a drawing for prizes, and a baby crawl contest. Fund goal is for $270,000 in the coming year to build and equip two labor and delivery rooms in which families can participate in the birth of children.
— Nov. 15, 1992
50 years ago
Police received a report from a 19-year-old local girl that a young man attempted to assault her as she was walking down the street after 7:30 pm. at Fifth and Chestnut. The man attempted to force her to the pavement but she escaped by kicking him in the groin.
— Nov. 15, 1972
75 years ago
Man Shot by Dog. James Lilly told authorities his dog had shot him during a hunting trip. Lilly suffered a pellet in his foot when he stopped to pick up a quail he had bagged. The excited dog stepped on the trigger of Lily's automatic shotgun.
— Nov. 15,1947
100 years ago
Sheriff Alva Tucker announced the death in Bellingham last night of his father, Joseph R. Tucker, one of the pioneer residents of the Kittitas Valley. The deceased was born in Illinois in 1845, at 4 years of age he crossed the plains with his parents settling in Salem, Oregon. In 1868 he married Elizabeth Bailes of a pioneer family. They came to the Kittitas Valley in 1879 where they resided for many years and brought into the world 11 children.
— Nov. 15, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record