A national energy firm is poised to file permits for a huge wind farm west of Ellensburg, possibly the third largest in the nation, with up to 150 turbines.
— April 19, 2002
30 years ago
Kids line up with their baskets as they plan their approach to the Easter egg hunt at Olmstead Place State Park, sponsored by the men and women of Ellensburg Moose Lodge. Similar hunts were held at Memorial Park in Ellensburg.
— April 20, 1992
50 years ago
Customers using the courtesy drive-up mail box in the alley by the Ellensburg Post Office are asked to refrain from placing packages, bundles of letters or large “flats” in the “snorkel” on the front of the box. The Postmaster explained with the snorkle blocked, a buildup of mail may actually result in mail sticking out of the box. With Ellensburg winds, it is possible some of this mail could blow away.
— April 19, 1972
75 years ago
The Ellensburg Army airfield, into which improvements totaling $2,277,523 were poured during the years of Army operation will be sold as war surplus and Kittitas county, as the former operator of the field, will be given priority in purchasing the facility, director of the regional War Assets Administration announced.
— April 19, 1947
100 years ago
An oriental pageant was given at the Methodist Episcopal church under the direction of Dr. M. E. Osborne. He is the leading character in the pageant and he will be assisted by 30 of the young people of the church, all dressed in gorgeous oriental costumes. The youngsters will sing India songs and describe the caste system in India. The performance is free to those interested.
— April 19, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.