Looking Back: Ellensburg Sluggers fall, 4-2, to Cle Elum

20 years agoAround 4:30 pm. a large brush fire that had engulfed several trees was reported near Judge Ronald Road. Chief Stan Bern said the fire was started by two 12-year-old boys burnng an ant hill.— July 27, 2001

50 years agoThe Manastash Observatory received electrical service installed by Kittitas Public Utility District totaling $36,930. The installation was 1 1/4 miles underground and about 1/4 overhead.— July 30, 1971

75 years ago The Ellensburg High School band directed by Edwin Yrrkola, will present a concert on the courthouse lawn. An exhibition of baton twirling by Don Powell will also be featured.— July 26, 1946

100 years agoThe Cle Elum baseball team won a pretty game from the Ellensburg Sluggers on the Cle Elum diamond, the final score being four to two. Drakke, the Slugger's pitcher, struck out 12 upper county batsmen, while Curry struck out eight sluggers. Gehlen made a home run and Gilman a three-bager. Both teams made seven hits, but the Sluggers piled up four errors.— July 27, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.