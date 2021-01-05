Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

Ellensburg Police Officer Brett Koss will be leaving for an intensive, hands-on course designed to train himself and a dog in narcotics detection making the two a team. The unknown dog will be assigned when Koss reports for training. Koss was selected as the department’s new K9 handler following the retirement of police service dog, Aldo.

— January 5, 2001

30 years ago

The first baby born in the new year in Kitttias County is Charles Emmett Cartwright who was delivered at 2:22 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 at Kittitas Valley Community Hospital. He is the son of Brian and Kelly Cartwright of Ellensburg. The father Brian, is a bus mechanic/bus driver for the Ellensburg School District and Kelly is a school district custodian at Mount Stuart Elementary.

—January 5, 1991

50 years ago

An explosion Monday night tore apart the interior of the main control room at Ellensburg’s sewage treatment plant, doing several thousand dollars damage. Crews found the place a shambles Tuesday, when they reported for work at 8 a.m. Preliminary checks indicate the explosion may have been caused by a combination of a power outage, an accumulation of gas, and then a spark when power was restored. Boilers in the building exploded, shattering nearly every window, damaging the sludge pumps, lab equipment and main control panel.

— January 5, 1971

75 years ago

Northwest Chemurgy Cooperative in Ellensburg will operate its new potato starch plant on a 24-hour schedule. It is set up to handle a maximum of 125 tons of potatoes per day, the current plant processes 50 tons. The entire output is top qualty being shipped to the Lynden plant of the cooperative for conversion into glucose and the residue pressed for stock feed. The new plant is located in the old Woolen Mills building on Kittitas Street.

— January 5, 1946

100 years ago

Snowy conditions and wind caused the temperature to drop between 4 degrees above zero to 2 degrees below zero, depending on whose thermometer you used.

— January 6, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

