20 years ago
The Ellensburg Rodeo Parade is in need of an important essential element to make the parade a success. As the chair for the parade explains, “We need more pooper scoopers to keep the route clean.”
20 years ago
— Aug. 30, 2002
30 years ago
The first meeting of the shareholders of Kittitas Valley Bank, National Association will be held at Holmes Center in Ellensburg, Douglas Raume, chairman of the organizing board of directors, reported. The meeting will be for ratification of the association in the proxy statement and will include election of directors. The banks’ structure at 8th and B is nearly completed.
— Aug. 31, 1992
50 years ago
Sylvan Bupp, 27 from Modesto Calif, rests in improved condition at Ellensburg Hospital early today, and reports feeling “OK” after being bitten by a rattlesnake near Vantage Tuesday afternoon. He was bitten at the Grant County side of the Columbia River when he rested his hand on a rock.
— Aug. 31, 1972
75 years ago
A skating party sponsored by the Young Adult Fellowship of the Methodist church was rated a huge success. Sixty mothers, dads, teenagers and juniors turned out and had a wonderful time together. Many of the grown-ups had never skated before but were soon able to make their way around the rink.
— Aug. 29, 1947
100 years ago
S.S Neabit, in chage of attractions at the county fair, is scouring the country to secure a merry-go-round and other riding devices for the children during the county fair. The problem is a big one as most riding devices are part of carnival companies and the local management has refused to allow a carnival company to come here during the fair.
— Aug. 28, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.
