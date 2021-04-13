20 years ago
This weekend ,under hopefully sunny skies and warmer temperatures, when children will be streaming out all over parks and communities throughout Kittitas County searching for those elusive Easter eggs. Kittitas Hay Days will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Bun Run of more than 350 hard boiled eggs and 50 dozen plastic eggs filled with candy and plenty of food booths will be open. Parents are advised to bring their cameras as the Easter Bunny will arrive around 11:30 a.m. Games for children include a duck pond, treasure chest, fishing, ring toss, bean bag toss and more. Those participating in the bun run will be following five clues to the location of golden buns and could win cash prizes. Big kid games include egg toss, water balloon toss, egg roll and spoon race and much more.
— April 13, 2001
30 years ago
Central Wahington University President Donald L. Garrity announced his resignation effective December 21. The Board of Trustees were prepared to accept the resignation, however the announcement did take administrators, faculty and students by surprise. Garrity is going to pursue some professional work he wanted to accomplish before he retires.
— April 13, 1991
50 years ago
The history of Kittitas Valley is being recorded and documents and information are being sought. Arley Vancil, president of the Kittitas County Historical Society, Dr. Earl Glauert of the history department of Central Washington College, Mrs. Carolyn Willberg, head librarian at the city library and Larry Nickel, fourth-generation native and CWSC history student are seeking the information. New methods of copying and duplication of local history are making it much easier to capture important records. Copies will be cataloged and stored with material about Kittitas County, which will be collected from sources outside the county. College history students will follow leads suggested by county residents.
— April 12, 1971
75 years ago
All county grocery store owners and managers and their personnel have been invited by the Sody-Licious Beverage Co., of Ellensburg, to attend a showing of a new full color motion picture, “Mrs. America Speaks About Modern Store Service.” at the Antlers Hotel. Upper County grocers will see the film at the Travelers Hotel in Cle Elum. The film is based on a survey made by the Home Maker’s Guild of America to determine the services that American women would like to find in a grocery store after wartime restrictions have been lifted.
— April 12, 1946
100 years ago
Machinery has been completely installed at the Smith Manufactuing Co. just in time for the immediate manufacture of the “Bear” bicycle, which has met with exceedingly favorable reception throughout the state. Orders have been coming in at a gratifying number and the business promises to develop into one of great importance.
— April 14, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.