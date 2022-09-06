...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND
SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative
humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Kittitas County commissioners, after nearly two months of study, agreed to proceed with the purchase of the former Berry’s department store building. The 13,000 square foot building at 411 N. Ruby St. in Ellensburg has been the Kittitas County Permit Center since Sept. 1, 1999.
— Sept. 6, 2002
30 Years Ago
Officials of the Washington State Fair Commission undertook their annual survey of the Kittitas County Fair during the weekend and the county fair came away with awards and kudos. The Commission inspectors visit evey fair in the state and give them ratings which affects the state funding that helps support fairs statewide.
— Sept. 7, 1992
50 years ago
Attendance at this year’s Kittitas County Fair may exceed the old record. With just gate tickets counted for the four days, the number of paid admissions stands at 18,812 up from 16,766 plus the figures do not include the season passes or the 2,000 tickets sold downtown.
— Sept. 6, 1972
75 years ago
A fire, believed to have been caused when a spark from welding fell between a crack in the wood floor, causing a blaze beneath the floor of Glen Busby’s blacksmithing shop on North Main street. Slight damage resulted from the fire which the city firefighters put out quickly.
— Sept. 8, 1947
110 years ago
Because local orchards are just coming into bearing and an evaporator plant will provide a suitable market for these crops, Mr. A. H. Davis is planning the building of a $5,000 evaporating plant at the foot of Third street between the Ellensburg Lumber Company and Kleinberg’s warehouse and will have the plant running by October 1. As soon as the water for the High Line Canal is signed and the big ditch is assured.
— Sept. 6, 1912
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.