Looking Back: Fire at honey processing plant By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Oct 18, 2021 20 years agoWhite Road residents decided it was time to be heard. A large contingent of residents who use the road for access to their homes turned out at a Kittitas County Public Works public forum. "Our main concern is the curve visibility is horrible There's been many a near misses on the gravel road. Anyone coming up the road is pushed to the far inside", explained Mike Shea. About 30 people were in attendance.— Oct. 19, 2001 30 years agoSheriff reports included a woman complaining of three boys throwing eggs at her car parked on Lower Peoh Point Road. A state trooper reported Thursday afternoon that a nude person was driving in the Thorp area.— Oct. 19, 199150 years agoAn early morning fire destroyed the Vanderford and Blackwell honey processing plant and did extensive damage to Center State Contractors shop and store on South Main Street. A police patrol reported the fire around 2 a.m. The fire was in the bed of a truck parked in the honey processing plant. The fire was in a "honey smoker." Efforts held the fire to the rear of Center State's building but the front was damaged by smoke and water and burned due to stacked plywood to the rear as well as wooden beehives and beeswax causing a lot of heat and fire. Estimates of the damage had not be determined. — Oct. 19, 197175 years agoThe highest of all Cub Scout awards — the second silver arrow to the wolf award — was bestowed for the first time in the history of the Central Washington council last night upon a Cle Elum cub, Duane Deonigi, of Cub Pack 85, in a ceremony held in the Cle Elum High school. Deonigi qualified for the award by completing 40 additional campcraft projects beyond those needed to win the wolf award.— Oct. 19, 1946100 years agoAn adopted girl, 18, living in Wenatchee is heiress to a fortune of $250,000. The girl got word from the city, that her biological father, who had lived in Aberdeen, died leaving his daughter the money. She did not know her deceased mother.— Oct. 19, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Tags Processing Plant Commerce Economics Highway Industry Honey Monica Mersinger Road Duane Deonigi Resident Visibility 