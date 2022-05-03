Steve Joyce is in a partnership that in February purchased Red’s Fly Shop and Campground in the Yakima Canyon. Joyce purchased the 68 acres in the canyon from long-time owners and operators Red and Marlene Blankenship of Ellensburg area. The Blankenships explained it was a hard decision, but the time to retire was right.
— May 02, 2002
50 years ago
Kittitas County deputies reported a morning explosion which destroyed a mailbox at the residence of Ed Harris, county assessor. Harris discounted the idea that the damage was possible vandalism for a recent tax disagreement. The event is under investigation but in Harris’ opinion, is the result of vandalism to county mailboxes in the rural area.
— May 03, 1972
75 years ago
A fire that shot flames into the air above the building involved and drew a large crowd of mid-morning shoppers to watch fire fighters quell the blaze which destroyed the roof and damaged the atttic and upper floor of a duplex apartment at 409 N. Ruby Street. The fire was caused by a spark on the roof, the fire had involved the attic and south side of the roof before the fire fighters arrived and quelled the fire in less than 30 minutes.
— May 03, 1947
100 years ago
The Mt. Stewart Club, the local mountaineers organization, may build a log cabin lodge at Salmon Le Sac this summer, if present plans mature. The group has the funds collected already for the project.
— May 03,1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record