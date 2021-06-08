20 years ago
Firefighters and police officers dodged flying beer cans and hamburgers while attempting to extinguish yet another furniture fire on 19th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Two recliner chairs had been set on fire in the middle of the street. It was the fourth incident of furniture being burned in two days. No one was hurt, but due to the amount of graduations in the area, the enforcement is being increased to minimize incidents.
— June 8, 2001
30 years ago
“I encourage each and everyone of you to go out and touch somebody’s life”, said student speaker Dena Marie Glondo to her fellow graduates in Cle Elum High School’s class of 1991 during commencement ceremonies. The graduating class counted 63 graduates.
— June 8, 1991
75 years ago
Down to their last day’s supply of flour for bread-baking, the two local jointly owned bakeries received an emergency supply of flour from Centennial Flouring Mills Company in Spokane. United Bakery is baking bread for local restaurants and Model Bakery supplies bread to housewives. The two Ellensburg bakeries haven’t been able to supply grocery stores with bread due to the shortage.
— June 7, 1946
100 years ago
The construction of a new $15,000 Presbyterian church here has been announced in Cle Elum following the arrival of Rev. A. G. Shriver and family. The Cle Elum church was burned during the big fire in June 1918. The new building is on a 50 foot lot on the southeast corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street. The structure will be a frame building 26 by 50 feet.
— June 8, 1921
