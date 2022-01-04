Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

Amy Grant and Robert Martin are the proud parents of 2002’s New Year’s baby. Born at 6:44 Jan. 3, in Kittitas Valley Community Hospital,William Robert Grant made his first appearance to the delight of his parents and grandparents, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, William seemed well tempered, taking his first interview in stride with a yawn.

— Jan. 4, 2002

30 years ago

Construction is booming in Ellensburg and Kittitas County. Heading commercial construction, giving indications of some population growth in the county are two new grocery stores in Cle Elum — Price Chopper and Safeway — and expansion of the Albertson food store in Ellensburg. Other construction noted during the past year in an non-inclusive list, were: the Pearl Business Center, at Eighth and Pearl; the Mathews dental clinic on Mountain View Avenue, the Snickerdoodles dolls manufacturing and distribution building on Water Street; the Ward Pugh Hay Co. Hay fumigation building on Cascade Way, restoration and remodeling of the Clymer Museum/Gallery. In downtown Ellensburg and of the Geddiis Block, where two stores opened in renovated areas — Pacific West Specialties shop and Sweet Memories, a bakery.

— Jan. 4, 1992

50 years ago

An unnamed resident on Rainier Avenue was transported to Yakima St. Elizabeth hospital on Friday for treatment of a broken leg suffered in a snowmobile accident.

Details of the accident were not available.

— Jan. 3, 1972

75 years ago

Cold weather continues locally as the mercury hits 2 degrees above zero early this morning, the coldest temperature yet recorded at the airport weather station here during the current arctic “snap”.

— Jan. 4, 1947

100 years ago

With the exception of a very small number of cases of chicken pox and mumps there is no contagious disease within the city limits of Ellensburg, City Health Officer D.H. Walker stated. During the past year the city has been free to a gratifying degree of contagious ailments. (Editors note: Lets hope 2022 is also.)

— Jan. 4, 1922

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

