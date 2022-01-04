Looking Back: First baby takes honor in stride By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Jan 4, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoAmy Grant and Robert Martin are the proud parents of 2002’s New Year’s baby. Born at 6:44 Jan. 3, in Kittitas Valley Community Hospital,William Robert Grant made his first appearance to the delight of his parents and grandparents, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, William seemed well tempered, taking his first interview in stride with a yawn.— Jan. 4, 2002 30 years agoConstruction is booming in Ellensburg and Kittitas County. Heading commercial construction, giving indications of some population growth in the county are two new grocery stores in Cle Elum — Price Chopper and Safeway — and expansion of the Albertson food store in Ellensburg. Other construction noted during the past year in an non-inclusive list, were: the Pearl Business Center, at Eighth and Pearl; the Mathews dental clinic on Mountain View Avenue, the Snickerdoodles dolls manufacturing and distribution building on Water Street; the Ward Pugh Hay Co. Hay fumigation building on Cascade Way, restoration and remodeling of the Clymer Museum/Gallery. In downtown Ellensburg and of the Geddiis Block, where two stores opened in renovated areas — Pacific West Specialties shop and Sweet Memories, a bakery.— Jan. 4, 199250 years agoAn unnamed resident on Rainier Avenue was transported to Yakima St. Elizabeth hospital on Friday for treatment of a broken leg suffered in a snowmobile accident.Details of the accident were not available. — Jan. 3, 197275 years agoCold weather continues locally as the mercury hits 2 degrees above zero early this morning, the coldest temperature yet recorded at the airport weather station here during the current arctic “snap”.— Jan. 4, 1947100 years agoWith the exception of a very small number of cases of chicken pox and mumps there is no contagious disease within the city limits of Ellensburg, City Health Officer D.H. Walker stated. During the past year the city has been free to a gratifying degree of contagious ailments. (Editors note: Lets hope 2022 is also.)— Jan. 4, 1922Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. 