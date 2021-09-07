Looking Back: Five tons of timothy hay stolen By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoSaturday morning the Cle Elum community will gather to raise the walls of the new Centennial Center to house senior citizen activities — a celebratory event happening only because one man first lifted the hopes of the senior citizen community. “If it weren’t for Larry Putnam this wouldn’t be happening.” explained Dan Sater, member of the Upper County Senior Center board of directors.— Sept. 7, 2001 30 years agoEighteen-year-old Yoko Sato’s visit to Ellensburg from Japan was for only three weeks, but she said it greatly changed her view of U.S. citizens and American society. She is part of a group from Shimane Women’s Junior College, recently came to Ellensburg in connection with Central Washington University’s English as a Second Language summer program. “In Japan, we think America a very dangerous place,” Sato said. “ But in Ellensburg, here, not dangerous. Very good, very peaceful.”— Sept. 7, 199175 years ago Five tons of baled timothy hay was stolen from a field on the John Morrow farm near the old Brick Mill on Route 2, Deputy Sheriff Bob Dorsey reported. About 100 bales, piled in a field at a considerable distance from the Morrow house and near a road, were taken. Dorsey renewed a previous warning to farmers to keep watch on hay piled in fields and urged that they report all suspicious trucks or cars on rural roads.— Sept. 7, 1946100 years agoRumor abounds that the State Game Commission may close the hunting season on Chinese pheasants this year entirely. This if favored by hunters in order to allow the pheasants time to increase for a better hunting season next year and the year after.— Sept. 6, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hay Bob Dorsey Agriculture Sport Sociology University Monica Mersinger John Morrow Bale Hunting Season Road Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Kittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter