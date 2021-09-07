Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

Saturday morning the Cle Elum community will gather to raise the walls of the new Centennial Center to house senior citizen activities — a celebratory event happening only because one man first lifted the hopes of the senior citizen community. “If it weren’t for Larry Putnam this wouldn’t be happening.” explained Dan Sater, member of the Upper County Senior Center board of directors.

— Sept. 7, 2001

30 years ago

Eighteen-year-old Yoko Sato’s visit to Ellensburg from Japan was for only three weeks, but she said it greatly changed her view of U.S. citizens and American society. She is part of a group from Shimane Women’s Junior College, recently came to Ellensburg in connection with Central Washington University’s English as a Second Language summer program. “In Japan, we think America a very dangerous place,” Sato said. “ But in Ellensburg, here, not dangerous. Very good, very peaceful.”

— Sept. 7, 1991

75 years ago

Five tons of baled timothy hay was stolen from a field on the John Morrow farm near the old Brick Mill on Route 2, Deputy Sheriff Bob Dorsey reported. About 100 bales, piled in a field at a considerable distance from the Morrow house and near a road, were taken. Dorsey renewed a previous warning to farmers to keep watch on hay piled in fields and urged that they report all suspicious trucks or cars on rural roads.

— Sept. 7, 1946

100 years ago

Rumor abounds that the State Game Commission may close the hunting season on Chinese pheasants this year entirely. This if favored by hunters in order to allow the pheasants time to increase for a better hunting season next year and the year after.

— Sept. 6, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

