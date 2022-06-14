...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
It’s another record freshman class next fall for Central Washington University. The freshman applications jumped from 2,802 in 2001 to 3,554 in 2002 — a 27% increase. The college which hired two new recruiters which they credit for the increased enrollment.
— June 14, 2002
30 years ago
Kittitas Valley timothy farmers, despite the recent rain showers, continue to face what may be a tough cropping decisions due to an early growing season and projected low irrigation water supplies. Due to a wet April and warm May, the timothy hay growing season for many farmers is at least two weeks early, along those growing wheat and barley. Farmers are facing insufficient water supplies for their acreage.
— June 15,1992
50 years ago
Kittitas County Commissioners are expected to announce a county-funded taxpayers’ consultant at its meeting this week. The consultant would assist taxpayers who are filing appeals of the re-evaluation of property to the county Board of Equalization which will meet beginning July 3.
— June 15, 1972
75 years ago
Robert Val (Bobby) Maynick, age 12, was reported in “fair condition” in a Seattle hospital. He suffered a triple fracture of the right leg and facial cuts when his bicycle he was riding down a slight hill struck an automobile at the right front fender.
— June 14, 1947
100 years ago
The annual Flag Day exercises are rapidly getting in shape to be held at Elllensburg Elks’ Lodge which is sponsoring the event. Lieutenant Governor William J. (Wee) Coyle, as speaker of the day and is expected to attract a large number. A splendid musical program is in the hands of Mrs. R. B. Wiseman. The exercises are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the Elks’s lodge rooms.
— June 15, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.