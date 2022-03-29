Ellensburg area artist Constance Wanachek has volunteered to design and mount a three-dimensional wall sculpture at the entrance to the Kittitas County Heritage Center, said Claudia Sikes, Heritage Center board president. The Heritage Center is located underneath the newly restored grandstands of the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.The sculpture will fill the wall at the southwest entry and will be made out of artifacts representing varied facets of Kittitas County history.
— March 29, 2002
30 years ago
Seafirst Bank released a list of 86 Security Pacific Bank branches in Washington state to be sold once the merger of BankAmerica Corp. and Security Pacific Corp. is finalized. Many of the branches are in the Puget Sound area. Others are towns spread out across the state including Ellensburg. It is not known if local staff will lose their jobs.
— March 29, 1992
50 years ago
A 10-foot Easter egg rode to town in the back of a pickup truck, helped by a bevy of bunnies.These pseudo-bunnies wrestled the gigantic creation into the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds as they prepared for Wee Care II’s Easter treat for the kids — the Easter Bunny House. The Easter Bunny House is available for all on the weekend for a cost of 50 cents which funds the Washington Children’s Home Society.
— March 30, 1972
75 years ago
Seventeen hours after leaving Ellensburg the 58-man Columbia Basin good will tour delegation of the Chamber of Commerce arrived back at the bus depot here shortly after midnight. The tour having gone off without a hitch. “We couldn’t have had a better day and things went smoothly.” Chamber Pres. H. S. (Hub) Holmes explained.
— March 28, 1947
100 years ago
The herd of buffalo purchased in Montana last fall by Gibson Bros. of Yakima and Ellensburg has been moved to range land on the Wenas where they have 3,000 acres of land on whch to roam. The buffalo spend the winter close to Yakima.
— March 29, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.