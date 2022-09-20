The Daily Record took home 29 awards in the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association's Better Newspaper Contest. For most entries, the Daily Record competes in the division for newspapers between 5,000 and 9,000 circulation. One such award won by the Daily Record was for the best website.
— Sept. 20, 2002
30 years ago
The Olmstead Place State Park was the site of the successful Threshing Bee event. Attendance keeps climbing and about 2,500 to 3,000 people attended to view old farm tractors and related equipment. Several community organizations help with the annual show.
— Sept. 20, 1992
50 years ago
Ellensburg Rodeo ticket sales are likely to reach an all time high. Sales this year were $72,180 as 19,915 persons stepped up to plunk out their cash for seats for the rodeo and fair. Last year, 18,969 paid attendance with Sunday the high day.
— Septe. 20,1972
75 years ago
John Clerf. Sr. is making a satisfactory recovery in the general hospital from a knife wound in the side. The Kittitas district farmer was injured while working at his place when he stooped over after putting an open-bladed knife in one of his pockets.
— Sept. 20, 1947
100 years ago
Thrift and Economy Star Cash Store Advertisement:
Lard - 10 lb pail - $1.73
Sperry, Drifted Snow Flour - one sack, $1.90
Van Camps Pork and Beans - small can, 10 cents
— Sept. 22,1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record