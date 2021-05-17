20 years ago
Dolores Miller has worked at Kittitas Valley Health and Rehabilitation since 1966 as a licensed practical nurse. She will retire after 50 years of care giving in our community. A special luncheon suprise event was held to honor her service.
— May 18, 2001
30 years ago
The Senior Center will offer a unannounced trip on May 20 to look at wildflowers in bloom. Lunch will be at Mineral Springs.
— May 18, 1991
75 years ago
High-heeled boots, five gallon hats and bright neckerchiefs were flaunted at the Cattlemen's Associaiton as it opened its annual two-day gathering with its cowboy breakfast. The shearing gang moved about the gathering bob-tailing the neckties of any unwise enough to wear "city attire". Hauled before the kangaroo court on charges involving the "crime of mixing cattle and turkeys" were applied to R. L. (Bob Rutter) a leader in the Washington State Turkey Improvement Association. A good time was had by all.
— May 17, 1946
100 years ago
The main part of the creek on the east side of the city was stilll very high this morning and a number of basements were filled with several inches of water. Gardens also have been washed out in some number. The flood from the Dry Creek branch of Wilson Creek, entering the city near the Milwaukie depot is somewhat lessened.The pavement on North A Street from 10th street, one block north has been barred off from traffic as there is some fear that water might have undermined the pavement and travel would cause serious damage.
— May 18,1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.