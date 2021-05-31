20 years ago
At first glance, it may seem like Ryan Breeden and Karl Brenner are diehard golfers playing in a snow storm, but in fact, the pair were only in a flurry of seeds from cottonwood trees.
— June 1, 2001
30 years ago
Members of the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church will officially open their new Christian education wing and youth center this weekend.
— May 31, 1991
50 years ago
The Ellensburg Kiwanis Club presented Alice and Josephine with a gift to recognize their newly acquired United States' citizenship. The Ellensburg club helped the two girls, who came to Ellensburg from Hong Kong four years ago to prepare for citizenship, Alice is married to John Kwong and Josephine to Richard Kwong, proprietors of the New York Pagoda restaurant.
— June1, 1971
75 years ago
At 10 o'clock curious spectators stood in the yard at the north end of the Northern Pacific depot to watch H. F. Haynes, the railway express agent, supervise the placing of five crates on the ground. Excited gurglings arose in rhythmic waves. In each, more than 50 homing pigeons arose jostled, their heads erect. At exactly 10 a.m. the pigeons were released, flew low over the rail yard and then soared into the air above the station headed back to their home in Tacoma.
— June 1, 1946
100 years ago
The graves of 19 veterans of the Civil War and one World War veteran in Thorp cemetery were decorated yesterday by the G. A. R. Besides decorating the graves in the cemetery, flowers were strewn in the water of the Yakima River to honor those who died at sea. After returning to Ellensburg, the Catholic cemetery was visited and the graves of veterans decorated.
— June 1, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.