...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
The Upper County where the construction for Jeld-Wen’s MountainStar Resort continues to gather steam and housing developments mushroom, fire and emergency medical services have the potential to be strained. Yet the Upper County’s fire and EMS future is being carefully deliberated to include the larger population base and expansion.
– Nov. 1, 2002
30 years ago
Ellensburg police received seven complaints about loud music and parties at various locations in the city late Saturday and early Sunday.
— Nov. 2, 1992
50 years ago
There were 40 entries in the pumpkin carving contest at Fairview. The top honors went to the big one in a hat with a carrot nose, gourd eyes and ears by Leisel and Eric Prather ( with some help from mom).
— Nov. 2, 1972
75 years ago
Martha Hoptwik, a Yakima Native Indian, dies at Toppenish at the age of 104. She witnessed the signing of the 1855 Indian peace treaty in the Yakima valley when she was 12 years old. She had lived on the Yakima reservation for 55 years. She leaves behind 198 descendants and was born in Kittitas Valley in 1843.
- Nov. 3, 1947
100 years ago
More Halloween pranks were reported. A number of fences have been torn down, wooden sidewalks moved. The usual window soapers were out. A new telephone pole was laid across East Sixth street but fortunately no motor accidents resulted. A plank laid across Third Street at Anderson, did cause a wreck with a Ford crashed into the obstruction and was hurtled across the curb and sidewalk with a broken wheel. Washing on a line at the Antlers Hotel annex was found undamaged this morning spread out on the lawn, covering it.
— Nov. 1, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.