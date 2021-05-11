20 years ago
Bob Johnson, a communications engineer for dispatch center KITTCOM, was named Technician of the Year by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials from across America.
— May 10, 2001
30 years ago
The Kittitas Sheriff’s Office reported someone driving a Chevrolet pickup destroyed five mailboxes on Reecr Creek Road. Parts of the suspect’s vehicle were found on the scene. Arrests will be forthcoming.
— May 11, 1991
50 years ago
Around town additions are being made to sign posts, as members of the Friday Club in cooperation with City Maintenance,Police, Parks Departments place bicycle route markers.The routes going north-south and east-west, indicate the safest routes for bicyclists to safely ride and cross town traffic.
— May 12, 1971
75 years ago
The Happy Thought Club held its meeting discussing the problems pertaining to the care and raising of flowers. Refreshments were served at the long table with a lace cloth and centered with a May pole from which dainty pastel streamers extended to nutcups marking each place.
— May 10, 1946
100 years ago
The Kittitas baseball team will cross bats with Roslyn. Last Sunday Kittitas won over Ellensburg by a score of 3-0. Kittitas team “home plates” that fit on cars are being sold to support the baseball team.
— May 11, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.