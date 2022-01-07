Looking back: Happy's robber left fingerprints By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoEllensburg Police officers are searching for a suspect who robbed Happy's Market on Christmas night. The suspect left his fingerprints at the scene and arrest soon is very promising.— Jan. 11, 2002 30 years agoThe Cle Elum Forest Service District has named Bob Allen as the interim ranger while a search is conducted to find a replacement for retired ranger Bill Lowery. Lowery retired after 18 years of service as ranger in Cle Elum whose last day was January 3.— Jan. 10, 199250 years agoThe State Capitol Museum and the Evergreen State College in Olympia will exhibit the works of Michael Whitley, Central Washington College assistant professor of art and noted glass blower. — Jan. 11, 197275 years agoAn exhibit of work clothes for women will be provided by the State Extension Service to the Thorp Home Economics Club. Work clothes were modeled by members of the Club and was followed by a luncheon featuring chili.— Jan. 11, 1947100 years agoA spirit of optimism with regard to the industrial outlook for 1922 was unanimously expressed at annual meetings yesterday of the three banking institutions of Ellensburg. The peak of the so-called depression was believed to have been passed, with prospects for a rapidly increasing return to normal conditions brilliant.— Jan. 11, 1922Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fingerprint Ellensburg Police Clothes Work Law University Police Monica Mersinger Bill Lowery Extension Service Suspect Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter