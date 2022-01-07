Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Ellensburg Police officers are searching for a suspect who robbed Happy's Market on Christmas night. The suspect left his fingerprints at the scene and arrest soon is very promising.

— Jan. 11, 2002

30 years ago

The Cle Elum Forest Service District has named Bob Allen as the interim ranger while a search is conducted to find a replacement for retired ranger Bill Lowery. Lowery retired after 18 years of service as ranger in Cle Elum whose last day was January 3.

— Jan. 10, 1992

50 years ago

The State Capitol Museum and the Evergreen State College in Olympia will exhibit the works of Michael Whitley, Central Washington College assistant professor of art and noted glass blower.

— Jan. 11, 1972

75 years ago

An exhibit of work clothes for women will be provided by the State Extension Service to the Thorp Home Economics Club. Work clothes were modeled by members of the Club and was followed by a luncheon featuring chili.

— Jan. 11, 1947

100 years ago

A spirit of optimism with regard to the industrial outlook for 1922 was unanimously expressed at annual meetings yesterday of the three banking institutions of Ellensburg. The peak of the so-called depression was believed to have been passed, with prospects for a rapidly increasing return to normal conditions brilliant.

— Jan. 11, 1922

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.