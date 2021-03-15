20 years ago
The Cle Elum Police Department has released photos captured off a video security system of the men suspected of robbing the Cle Elum branch of the Bank of America. The two white males, in their early 20s, walked into the bank at 1:50 p.m. on March 9. One of the men walked up to the counter and asked for money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured. They were seen running down an alley beside the bank and may have drove off in an early 1980 Ford Escort.
— March 16, 2001
30 years ago
Is the Hi-way Grille an historic landmark in Ellensburg? This is the question before City Council. James McKenzie, owner of the property where the Hi-way Grille restaurant is located, has applied for a demolition permit to remove the building so that a convenience store and gas station can be constructed. Howerver, before the wrecking ball began swinging, the city council must review the permit. The city has 90 days to complete the review to determine if the building has primary historical or period architectural importance.
—March 16, 1991
75 years ago
The bride of a recently discharged Ellensburg veteran, William N. Evans, 22, a Purple Heart winner in the Quarter Masters Corps after being wounded in action in France, Mrs. Irene Evans will join him soon. He met his war bride in England while on tour and she will join him within the next two weeks traveling on the S. S. Holbrook, arriving in New York.
— March 1946
100 years ago
A crowd of 50 couples enjoyed a dance given at the normal gymnasium for the benefit of the proposed city park and playground. Well over $300 were collected towards the park and other events including additional dances should reach $1,000 in the next two weeks.
— March 18, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.