20 years ago
The Phoenix Economic Development Group Board of Directors voted to support the concept of a wind farm development in Kittitas County, but not any specific project or proposed location.
...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND... A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds, and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will drop between three to four thousand feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late- October conditions.
— Oct. 19, 2002
30 years ago
Kittitas County will have its first community-owned bank since the 1970s when Kittitas Valley Bank, N.A. opens on Oct. 23 in Ellensburg.
— Oct. 19, 1992
50 years ago
Youths broke a window and damaged a door at Puget Sound Power and Light building in Cle Elum during the night, and Police Chief Richard Shupert said the investigation determined the youths were harassing freshman class members inside who were constructing a homecoming float. He said he hoped all students would "keep cool heads for the remainder of the week."
— Oct. 18, 1972
75 years ago
Halloween plans are being formulated for the annual Halloween party for the youth of the city. Preliminary plans call for a party for girls at the YMCA and one at the Rodeo Field for boys. Community groups will participate in planning the specifics of the events.
— Oct. 17, 1947
100 years ago
Presdient Geroge H. Black of the normal school announced that he had negotiated a lease for one year on the J. S. Soden house at the corner of Eighth and Pine streets, with an option for a longer lease at the end of the year if desired. This, with the completion of repairs on Eswin Hall — the dormitory recently damaged by fire, within a month, will afford accommodations for the men students at the normal school for the present year.
— Oct. 18, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.
