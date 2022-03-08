On a routine trip over Blewett Pass on Feb. 28, Benny Jensen saw the national symbol — a bald eagle — laying on the side of the road. “I pulled over because I’d never seen an eagle that up close before.” explained Jensen. He called the State Patrol and was told that a call had been received of a dead eagle, but the bird was still breathing. It looked like it has been hit by a vehicle. “It was about 15 to 20 minutes after I got there that her eyes opened.” Jenson said. I wrapped my coat around her just like you would a person” He spend more than two hours with the injured eagle before the State Patrol arrived and transported the eagle to the Ellensburg Animal Hospital. The eagle was in shock with a shattered upper wing bone and wouldn’t fly again. Finding a home for an eagle who could no longer fly was difficult. However, Jensen kept tabs with the hospital who had named the eagle “Miss Freedom” and eventually the eagle found a home with a raptor refuge in Whatcom County.
— March 8, 2002
30 years ago
On March 16, Central Washington University international women students will present a panel discussion as part of the celebration of Women’s History Month. Students from several continents will discuss the roles of women in their respective nations.
— March 8, 1992
75 years ago
Because the board of county commissioners decided to charge the city only for its labor costs and not for the equipment which was used, Cle Elum will realize a savings of $403.60 for work done on its airport last fall.
— March 8, 1947
100 years ago
Members of the Oregon public service commission and the department of public works of Washington were to hold a joint meeting with representatives of the Northwestern Long Distance Telephone company and the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph company to consider the question of consolidating the two companies under the Pacific system.
— March 9, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record