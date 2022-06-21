Kittitas County was awarded a $500,000 grant to add much needed bed space to its overcrowded corrections center. Sheriff Gene Dana said the grant came from the Washington State Department of Corrections and was awarded to Kittitas County because the jail retains the dubious distinction of being one of the state’s most overcrowded corrections facilities.
— June 21, 2002
30 years ago
Kittitas County Fair Board members agreed to increase the 1992 daily fair admission price by $1 and believe the new ticket prices still reflect a bargain for the amount of daylong entertainment that’s offered at the Labor Day weekend event. The new rate for 1992 will be $5 per adult per day, $2 for child per day, those six and under are admitted free. Exhibitors’ pass for all days $7, and a season pass is $15.
— June 21, 1992
50 years ago
Weeviles are becoming a problem for corn and alfalfa crops in the Kittitas Valley. The extension office speculates that custom harvesting equipment may be the transportation agent for the pest. Those farmers and ranchers who had sprayed last year weren’t as bad off as where no control was carried out.
— June 21, 1972
75 years ago
“Jerrol’s for Your Convenience” will open at Eighth and C streets on June 21. It was announced by owners Mr. and Mrs. Don J Williams. The new store will feature complete soda fountain, magazines and sundries. The name “Jerrol’s” was formed by combining the names of the William’s two sons, Jeremy and Rolf. -June 21, 1947
100 years ago
In addition to the 145 eighth grade pupils of Kittitas County who were graduated as a result of the May examinations, a list containing 126 names was given out. Roslyn, with 49 graduates and Cle Elum with 30 led the list in numbers. In the Ellensburg School District the Edison school graduated nine, the Washington six, Lincoln school six and Lourdes Academy three. Thorp graduated three and Easton four.
— June 21, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record