Looking Back: Joy riding teens arrested in Idaho by Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Aug 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Mersinger Bryan Myrick Located on North Pine Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues were the Lourdes Academy and the St. Andrews Catholic Church. The church was built in 1884 and moved to this location in 1904. The academy was completed in the fall of 1908. It was used as a school for Catholic children but also housed a convent and provided living quarters for students. The building was discontinued as a school 55 years ago in 1966 when the property was sold. Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoWhen Justin Henderson lost his wallet in a hayfield last summer while helping his uncle fluffing hay, he thought that was the end of it. A year later, a package arrived from Japan. Turns out a family dairy in Japan bought the hay and found a cow munching on the wallet. The wallet was intact including the money and drivers license. Only one corner was roughed a bit due to the cow chewing on it.— Aug. 23, 2001 50 years agoIt may be the glut of candidates for local elections; it may be the 18 year old vote; but more likely both have something to do with 800 new registered voters in Ellensburg. July 1 a year ago, new registrants were about 200.— Aug. 24, 197175 years ago Two Ellensburg youths and a "teenage girl believed to accompany them" were arrested in Idaho joy riding a 1937 Ford Sedan belonging to their father. The father swore out a warrant and the youths arrested. The teenage girl was turned over to her parents. There was no joy left.— Aug. 23, 1946100 years agoPassersby should have had cookies. As downtown was deluged with perfectly good milk when a car driven by an employee of the Owl Barber Shop crashed into the truck of the Buchanan Dairy on Third between Pearl and Main Streets, and knocked off a large can of liquid from the vehicle. The milk went every which way but as no one was hurt and the blame equal, only the milk was lost.— Aug. 24, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceMulti site solar project moving ahead in Kittitas ValleyLetter: Disappointed with some of behavior at school board meetingsEPD issues warning about opioid pills laced with FentanylAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sexFood establishments impact by water main break on Water Street should closeAug. 18: Man reportedly held at gun pointAug. 17 blotter: Come home to find cup of coffee he had not madeAug. 20 blotter: Gas station break-ins Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter