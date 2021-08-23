Lourdes Academy

Located on North Pine Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues were the Lourdes Academy and the St. Andrews Catholic Church. The church was built in 1884 and moved to this location in 1904. The academy was completed in the fall of 1908. It was used as a school for Catholic children but also housed a convent and provided living quarters for students. The building was discontinued as a school 55 years ago in 1966 when the property was sold.

 Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

When Justin Henderson lost his wallet in a hayfield last summer while helping his uncle fluffing hay, he thought that was the end of it. A year later, a package arrived from Japan. Turns out a family dairy in Japan bought the hay and found a cow munching on the wallet. The wallet was intact including the money and drivers license. Only one corner was roughed a bit due to the cow chewing on it.

— Aug. 23, 2001

50 years ago

It may be the glut of candidates for local elections; it may be the 18 year old vote; but more likely both have something to do with 800 new registered voters in Ellensburg. July 1 a year ago, new registrants were about 200.

— Aug. 24, 1971

75 years ago

Two Ellensburg youths and a "teenage girl believed to accompany them" were arrested in Idaho joy riding a 1937 Ford Sedan belonging to their father. The father swore out a warrant and the youths arrested. The teenage girl was turned over to her parents. There was no joy left.

— Aug. 23, 1946

100 years ago

Passersby should have had cookies. As downtown was deluged with perfectly good milk when a car driven by an employee of the Owl Barber Shop crashed into the truck of the Buchanan Dairy on Third between Pearl and Main Streets, and knocked off a large can of liquid from the vehicle. The milk went every which way but as no one was hurt and the blame equal, only the milk was lost.

— Aug. 24, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.