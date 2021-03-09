15 years ago
Public comments ended after two days of meetings with most testifying in favor of the Wild Horse Wind Power Project. Some of the presentation included opposition that the wind farm will set a precedent for other projects similar coming to the Kittitas Valley. The proposed project was on the 158 turbine project planned for Whisky Dick Mountain.
— March 9, 2005
20 years ago
Central Washington University will present the "Nite of a Thousand Saxophones", tonight at Hertz Hall. It will feature saxphone performances by CWU music students.
— March 9, 2000
30 Years Ago
The Washington State Legislature has proposed a budget which includes a $600,000 appropriation for an outdoor habitat for a primate research project at Central Washington University.
— March 9, 1990
50 years ago
An Easter egg hunt, a card party, the club's constitution, and cleaning up Camp Illahee were items of interest at last week's meeting of the Ofelia Club. Club members brought three colored eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt for the children of club members.
— March 9, 1970
75 years ago
A committee of the Chamber of Commerce presented to the Ellensburg City Council a plan to be ready for post-war construction of a new fire station and City Hall with police station and jail. The first steps are to choose and acquire a site for the buildings and plans be created so when the war is over, the projects can begin immediately.
— March 8, 1945
100 years ago
The northeast corner at Sixth and Pearl streets were sold by Sam Pearson to Jack Kelleher for $8,500. The two houses on the property are retained by Mrs. Pearson and will be moved to the corner of Eighth and Pearl streets.
— March 9, 1920
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.