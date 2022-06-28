No new developments have surfaced in the continuing investigation into the alleged robbery and abduction of a Cle Elum fast-food manager. Nick Elliott was abducted from the Bank of America parkng lot in Cle Elum around 9 p.m. June 19 when he attempted to make a $2,400 deposit in the night drop box. The robber dropped Elliott off near Vantage and Elliot flagged down a couple and told them of his kidnapping and robbery. A composite drawing of the robbery suspect has been created to aid in the investigation efforts.
— June 28, 2002
30 years ago
The 24th annual Pioneer Days Celebration for Upper Kitittas County got a rousing kick-off at the coronation of the 1992 Pioneer Day Queen Rosella Rushton in Roslyn.
— June 29, 1992
50 years ago
A letter from a county resident on Route 4, has requested by letter a county dog control ordinance. The letter cited incidents of dogs running at large and causing damage from which there is apparently no legal recourse.
— June 28, 1972
75 years ago
At a family reunion Mr. and Mrs. Marcel Dupuis of Cle Elum and their 15 surviving children gathered along with 18 grand children. Four other children did not survive.
— June 28, 1947
100 years ago
The Kittitas Valley is experiencing genuine summer heat these days, the mercury standing at 97 at the hottest period. Monday the official temperature was 97 with a maximum of 99 on Sunday.
— June 28, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record