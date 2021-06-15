20 years ago
Jose Gutierraz works on the new sidewalks being installed along Mountain View Avenue. MRM Construction is installing the 900 feet of curb and sidewalk between Ruby Street and Hobert Avenue. Road crews are scheduled to tear up more of the road later.
— June 15, 2001
30 years ago
Faculty retirements were reported to the Central Washington University Board of Trustees for three long-term members J. Richard Jensen, music, Dan Unruh, education and Curt Wiberg, biological sciences.
— June 15, 1991
75 years ago
Lightening struck at least three times in the Park district in the eastern part of the Kittitas Valley, killing a horse, knocking a man unconscious and burning a barn, during a storm that drenched the valley with the heaviest 14-hour rainfall in a nine-year period. One of the lightening bolts struck in a field on the Chet St. John farm on the Vantage Highway shortly before 5 p.m. It killed one horse in a team, a hired man Tony Martin was driving a cultivator. The bolt knocked Martin unconscious and knocked the other horse down. Martin was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but was not injured seriously and was released.
A hay barn on the farm of F.A. Kern, Ellensburg attorney, adjoining the St. John place, burned to the ground when a second bolt of lightening struck it at about the same time. Ten tons of baled and loose hay and considerable farm machinery in the barn also were destroyed. The loss was estimated at $5,000. Kittitas firefighters responded to the fire but were hampered by a lack of water.
— June 14, 1946
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record