The students and faculty of the Cle Elum-Roslyn School District are gaining worldwide notoriety thanks to Project CAT (Cougars and Teaching), a collaboration between the district researchers from University of Washington and Central Washington, the Northwest Center for Spatial Information, Woodland Park Zoo and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to track cougar migration in the Upper County.
— Aug. 23, 2002
30 years ago
Josh Kopczynaski, age 4 years old, whooped, grabbing the attention of the other kids. “This is our day.” explained Josh. He adjusted his green Peter Pan costume as he sat on the back of the “Never Never Land” float parked in front of the Ellensburg Fire Station. He adjusted his cap, sprang to his feet, pulled a wooden sword from his belt loop and thrust it skyward. For 20 minutes that morning, all the attention in downtown Ellensburg was on Kopczynaski and the other participants of the 1992 Junior Rodeo parade.
— Aug. 24, 1992
50 years ago
A gift horse: Tuesday night an attractive young lady walked up to the Bud Botta ranch, east of Ellensburg, her pack on her back. She’d hitch-hiked over from Seattle ... to buy a horse. Mrs. Botta said the woman couldn’t find just what she was looking for at the ranch, so she said she’d just continue on until she found one. The young lady also said she had a way to get the horse back to Seattle. “My folks will come and get it.”
— Aug. 23, 1972
75 years ago
Death came today to another of Kittitas Valley’s pioneers, Thomas W. (Bill Farrell), 84, early day businessman and interpreter and raconteur of Indian tales and legends, and for more than 60 years one of the community’s most colorful figures. He died at the Valley General hospital of a heart attack after feeling poorly since March.
— Aug. 23, 1947
100 years ago
A steady throng of visitors called at the Kittitas Buick Co. here today to inspect the 1923 Buick. Four models are on display, having been driven here from Seattle after having been shown in almost every part of Western Washington. The models include the 1923 six-cylinder sport, six-cylinder five-passenger model, four-cylinder touring and four-cylinder sport sedan. Experts are present to explain the many improvements over previous models. One point brought out by those in charge is the fact that Buick is the only company which has been making cars for 22 years on the same engine principle.
— Aug. 23, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.