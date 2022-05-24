This Memorial Day weekend, remember spring bears are notorious raiders. Keep clean camps, store food in motor vehicles or on high lines between trees. Use secure garbage cans and store fish in secure coolers.
— May 24, 2002
30 years ago
On Thursday, May 28, Central Washington University will present a concert by the Ellensburg Community Choir, directed by graduate student Christina Bergevin at Hertz Recital Hall and will feature "an Evening of Folk Music from Around the World." The concert is free.
— May 25, 1992
50 years ago
Past presidents of the Ellensburg Rotary Don Berry and Clayton Lowe shared thoughts of the Rotary code of ethics — the day the local club is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the local area.
— May 24, 1972
75 years ago
Memorial Day celebrations include a parade from the Roslyn City Hall to the new K. P. cemetery, a presentation by Shirley Marsh, assistant state attorney general, a wreath laying, singing of the national anthem, a dance and a baseball game. Ex-servicemen are urged to march in the parade and Boy Scout organizations will also participate.
— May 24, 1947
100 years ago
Judge Austin Griffith of the King County Superior Court, speaking at the weekly luncheon of the Ellensburg Rotary club, visiting while he was holding court here explained that he had never realized before what a wonderful panorama was to be viewed from the top of Criag's Hill. "I do not believe that you people in Ellensburg appreciate what a wonderful monument and civic asset that hill is to this community. The panorama of farms with the encircling rim of mountains is one of the most marvelous views a person ever will see."
— May 24, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.