Two separate snowmobiling accidents have left two people hospitalized with severe injuries. One occurred in the Teanaway and the other in the Salmon La Sac area. Both involved leg injuries and possible internal injuries.
— March 1, 2002
30 years ago
Rosella Rushton, of Roslyn, has been named the 1992 Pioneer Days queen for the annual Fourth of July celebration in Upper Kittitas County. Mrs. Rushton is a lifelong Roslyn resident and was born in the Upper County city on June 19, 1906. Her parents were immigrants to the U.S. from Austria.
— March 2, 1992
50 years ago
Ellensburg City Council takes up water rates again in a study session. Mayor Stewart Allen has invited Larry Lowther of the Kittitas County Action Council, to appear. Lowther is seeking a reduced water rate for elderly and others on fixed or low incomes. City staff, in its rate recommendation package, recommends no special rate relief. Staff position is establishment of a special rate for low income and elderly would invalidate the equity of cost distribution developed by the minimum charge.
— March 1, 1972
75 years ago
One of the outstanding musical productions which Ellensburg audiences have had the opportunity of seeing in recent years was given at the Central Washington College auditorium in the form of the popular light opera, “The Mikado.” This Gilbert and Sullivan musical presented by the music and drama department of the college was witnessed by a capacity audience which was very complimentary of the efforts put forth by the college students.
— March 3, 1947
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.