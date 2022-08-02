20 years ago
Rodeo Royal Court members greet folks showing up for the opening of the new Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce and Ellensburg Rodeo office in the renovated Driver house.
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
— Aug. 2, 2002
30 years ago
Some 500 amateur astronomers, members of the Northwest Region of the Astronomical League, met on the weekend north of Ellensburg in the Table Mountain/Lion Rock area for their third annual Star Party and Campout.
— Aug.3, 1992
50 years ago
Petitions bearing 75% of the landowners have been filed with Kittitas County’s Planning office asking zone changes limiting residential development. Residents of the Westside are concerned about protecting the farm land, and also those who have moved out to a small acreage from the city don’t want the rest of the city out there. The petition asks for two new zones established on the Westside: one of about 1500 acres asking for one residence to every five acres and the other request a much larger area asking for a minimum of one residence to every 10 acres.
— Aug. 2, 1972
75 years ago
Camp Illahee was open to Camp Fire Girls and Blue Birds and their friends for two weeks this summer. The girls enjoyed as week’s camping at the site on Taneum Creek. Entertainment included handicrafts, a “Morning Sing” which included camp songs, poems and little nature talks. Swimming was lots of fun and a hike down to the Taneum ranger station, followed by a wiener roast and treasure hunt was a fun adventure.
— Aug. 1, 1947
100 years ago
The Swope Lumber Company mill in Taneum Canyon, 14 miles northwest of Ellensburg, was completely destroyed, 100,0000 feet of lumber went up in the flames and 15,000 fruit boxes were lost in a spectacular fire about 2 pm. The fire was discovered in the conveyor and before water could be brought to fight it, the fire engulfed it all. The fire could be seen a quarter mile away.
— Aug. 2, 1922
