Looking Back: Man caught transporting Canadian scotch By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Aug 31, 2021

20 years agoEveryone held their breath when a pile of straw at the Fairgrounds caught fire around 7:30 p.m. Kittitas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a fully involved stack of straw south of the light horse barn on the fairgrounds. Flames were shooting from the bales. By-standers were impeding progress worried about their livestock, but once the firefighters started their attack on the fire, it diminished rapidly. Firefighters were deployed to Craig's Hill to monitor for sparks but the wind was with the firefighters and it didn't travel. At no time were any of the older, wooden structures threatened.— Aug. 31, 2001 

50 years agoThe Ellensburg Fire Department's women's Make and Break Team captured second place at the weekend Firemen's Concourse at Seattle. The team consisting of firemen's wives, Mrs. Lyle Heaton, Mrs. Joe Talerico and Mrs. Charlie Waters completed the 170 foot hose stringing exercise in 2:37.6 behind the victorious Des Moines, Wash. team.— Aug. 25, 1971

75 years ago Two additional dormitories to house 134 men students have been purchased from the Bremerton dormitory project by Central Washington College, it was announced today by Pres. Robert McConnell.The former Navy housing units will be moved to Ellensburg and erected in time for use sometime in December.— Aug. 30, 1946

100 years agoPolice Cheif Alva Tucker stopped a car being driven to Yakima from Seattle by a man who admitted ownership to six cases of Canadian Scotch. The man was arrested and fined $250 and the loss of the cases of scotch.— Aug. 31, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.