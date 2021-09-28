Looking back: Man knows who's rearranging car mirrors By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Sep 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoPolice Blotter: A man reported that someone keeps rearranging his vehicle mirrors. He believes he knows who.— Sept. 28, 2001 30 years agoLt. Gov. Joel Pritchard presented awards to the local reading tutors and to two leaders in literacy effort in this community — Jane Jones and Erleen Beckley. Prichard, who is a reading tutor, said 200,000 state citizens cannot read and another like number need sustantial improvement from grammar school level. The ceremony in the Ellensburg Library provided the opportunity to express appreciation to the more than a dozen local residents who are tutors and two women leaders of the effort.— Sept. 28, 199175 years ago Central Washington college students as members of the Collegians orchestra has been increased by the addition of several local musicians, Fred Schnurr, director announced. The orchestra plays a style known as “hotel” and will feature many special arrangements.— Sept. 28, 1946100 years agoThe appointment of Miss Alice Aspinwall to the office of city treasurer,was made at last nights’ regular meeting of the Ellensburg city council. Miss Aspinwall will assume her new duties on October 1, succeeding Mrs Nora Miller, whose resignation was accepted as she will become Tacoma’s city treasurer on October 1. The new city treasurer has been the assistant to Mrs. Miller since 1920.— Sept. 27, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joel Pritchard Nora Miller Politics Music Work Monica Mersinger Treasurer Alice Aspinwall Citizen Effort Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoKittitas County lifts burn banSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn propertyCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteBuskers in the Burg will bring the street party to downtown EllensburgTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laser Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter