20 years ago

Police Blotter: A man reported that someone keeps rearranging his vehicle mirrors. He believes he knows who.

— Sept. 28, 2001

30 years ago

Lt. Gov. Joel Pritchard presented awards to the local reading tutors and to two leaders in literacy effort in this community — Jane Jones and Erleen Beckley. Prichard, who is a reading tutor, said 200,000 state citizens cannot read and another like number need sustantial improvement from grammar school level. The ceremony in the Ellensburg Library provided the opportunity to express appreciation to the more than a dozen local residents who are tutors and two women leaders of the effort.

— Sept. 28, 1991

75 years ago

Central Washington college students as members of the Collegians orchestra has been increased by the addition of several local musicians, Fred Schnurr, director announced. The orchestra plays a style known as “hotel” and will feature many special arrangements.

— Sept. 28, 1946

100 years ago

The appointment of Miss Alice Aspinwall to the office of city treasurer,was made at last nights’ regular meeting of the Ellensburg city council. Miss Aspinwall will assume her new duties on October 1, succeeding Mrs Nora Miller, whose resignation was accepted as she will become Tacoma’s city treasurer on October 1. The new city treasurer has been the assistant to Mrs. Miller since 1920.

— Sept. 27, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

