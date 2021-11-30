Support Local Journalism


30 years ago

Bert and Ellen Betassa were a quiet and conservative Ellensburg couple in life but have caused a bit of a commotion in their passing. Products of the Great Depression, the Betassas’ frugal nature was paid off handsomely for several Ellensburg charities — to the tune of $245,000. They gave to eight different charities. Charities included was Kittitas Valley Community Hospital, the Community Health Library, Hospice Care, Ellensburg Senior Center, Kittitas County Search and Rescue, the Ladies Community Lounge and the Kittitas County Historical Society. The biggest recipents — the Ellensburg Firefighters Life Support Fund — was clearly one of Ellen’s favorite organizations. Ellensburg Fire Department will use the $100.000 donation for items for the city’s ambulance service not normally provided through city funds. It was the largest donation to the fire department since the mid-1970s.

— Nov. 30, 2006

75 years ago

A fire, which started under the kitchen floor damaged the walls and floors of the kitchen and bathroom of Leland Chambers. The cracking of flames awakened the family. Earlier the family had attempted to thaw out frozen water pipes with a 150-watt electric bulb which sparked sawdust under the floor. Damage cost wasn’t available, no one was injured.

— Nov. 30, 1946

100 years ago

Most rain fall the past few days and that of melting snow is sinking into the ground and will help farmers next year. None of the valley streams have raised to any extent. Dave Titsworth, pump man at the city wells says the water raised between seven and eight inches the past 24 hours and was less than a foot above the low water mark. This would indicated little danger of floods or high water.

— Nov. 30, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record

