15 years ago
The Daily Record has named Lars Braun as its new circulation manager. He replaces Susan Jasper, who accepted a position with the King County Journal.
— March 2, 2005
20 years ago
City water customers could see a rate hike of 46% in 2005 to help offset the costs of a proposed $9.05 million water treatment plant. Earlier the Washington State Department of Health found ground water which can have microparticulates which can cause health problems. Therefore there may be a need to construct the new water treatment plant.
— March 2, 2000
30 years ago
Ellensburg’s city police chief opening has attracted more than 150 applicants by the job deadline with “folks from California to Maine applying” announced Doug Williams, city manager. The new chief is hoped to be in the job by mid-May to succeed Larry Loveless who retired.
— March 2, 1990
50 years ago
Ellensburg Public Library announces changes in procedures regarding library cards. Only those cards for children 13 and under and non-resident or “county” cards will be permitted to leave their cards on file at the library. Regular card holders are now requested to claim them on their next library visit and present the card when borrowing materials for home use.
— March 2, 1970
75 years ago
Spring flowers centered the tables and numerous blooming plants about the rooms added their touch of color for the potluck luncheon enjoyed by the 3-B club in the home of Mrs. N.C. Larsen, who was assisted by Mrs. Mae Green. The club played pinochle after the luncheon and business meeting.
— March 2,1945
100 years ago
Ownership of the Malcolm McLennan ranch, one of the best known stock ranches in Kittitas Valley was involved in the sale by C.H. and H. L. Anderson of Ellensburg, current owners of the ranch who sold it for a considerable sum, not disclosed. The property comprises 18,222 acres of land, including both winter and summer range, 8,000 head of sheep and all the stock necessary to carry on the ranch, including tools and equipment, with feed on hand to get through the present season. The Anderson Bros. purchased the property in October, 1916 for $150,000 and have had three good years with the sheep business at its peak of prosperity. “We have no intention of leaving the county, “ said C. H. Anderson and, “will find something else in the way of investment” to continue to live in this county.
— March 2,1920
