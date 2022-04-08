Cle Elum High School Class of 1946 has produced a book called "Coal Town Heritage", celebrating the 55 year reunion of the class. The book includes family histories and memories of the community.
— April 12, 2002
30 years ago
Cal Samsel, a packer with the National Forest Service, puts his string of eight, fully packed, sorrel mules through their paces at the rodeo ground. Samsel conducted demonstrations of low impact, light on land techniques as part of the weekend Packers Rendezvous, sponsored by the Backcounty Horsemen of Washington.
— April 13, 1992
50 years ago
The annual Catholic Charities dinner featuring barbecued beef, will be held on Sunday to fund family services for unwed mothers, and children needing care.
— April 11, 1972
75 years ago
A hot one. Temperature was 83 degrees at the airport weather station. It was the highest mercury reading so early in the year since 1925 when the high of 85 was recorded on April 9.
— April 12, 1947
100 years ago
Several men were arrested and tried before the Cle Elum court for possession of a barrel of wine and four bottles of mule booze. A still was discovered and destroyed by the Kittitas Sheriff's office.
— April 11, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record