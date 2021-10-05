Looking Back: Milk price rises to 17 cents a quart By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Oct 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Mersinger Bryan Myrick One-hundred and twelve years ago, on Sunday, October 3, 1909, one of the worst coal mine explosions occured in Roslyn. Eleven men lost their lives, five hundred men were out of work, and damage was estimated at $150,000. Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoMoisture came to the Kittitas Valley in September -0.14 of an inch to be exact — has brought the year’s total precipitation to .78 inches as of Sept. 30. This is behind the January through September total of 4.98 inches as of Sept. 30. The average precipitation at the Ellensburg site is 8.46 inches a figure taken from the last four year of records.— Oct. 5, 2001 30 years agoEllensburg City Council members have designated a committee, charged with developing a long range strategy on how to improve tourism in the city and designated a part-time city staff position to be funded from the hotel-motel tax revenue to support the committee.— Oct. 5, 199150 years agoThe second “moonlight” sale was held downtown with merchants offering bargains on a beautiful warm evening. Customers found bargains from stationary to tires. It was deemed very successful. — Oct. 5, 197175 years agoWith butterfat prices up 5 cents as the result of two price raisers this week, prices of both liquid milk and butter have increased in Ellensburg. Price raises of one cent per quart of milk now retails for 17 cents per quart. Butter which had been sold wholesale at 82 cents per pound went to 87 cents yesterday. Grocers generally have allowed themselves a 10 per cent markup on the sales to consumers.— Oct. 4, 1946100 years agoThe Cascade Lumber Co. was burning a great quantities of slash in the Teanaway Canyon leading many in Ellensburg to believe that a bad fire was raging in the area.— Oct. 4, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 