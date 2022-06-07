...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises
along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in
some areas along the river.
* WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum.
Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of
Northwestern Kittitas County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
A drumming and dancing ceremony is planned to honor the people of the Colville Reservation June 21-23 at the Coulee Dam Colville Tribal Museum Grounds.
— June 7, 2002
30 years ago
The downtown Ellensburg sidewalk renovation project is continuing, and city officials hope to have the project wrapped up in about a month. Interlocking paverstone brick surfacing, which has have been laid in other sections of downtown, will replace the old brick sidewalks in the area under construction. Old-fashioned streetlight fixtures will also be included.
— June 8, 1992
50 years ago
Smiling skies and near-perfect weather in a picture book setting helped make the annual Cattlemen of the Year reception and tour a complete success when the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association honored Kirk German and his son, Steve, for their outstanding beef production operation.
— June 8, 1972
75 years ago
A factory-trained expert will demonstrate the new Spred wall finishes — born of war-time chemistry — at Woods Auto Supply store on Saturday, it was announced by John Woods. As an inducement to see this scientific demonstration, Woods said a half-dozen all-purpose glass tumblers will be given free of charge to all adults attending the demonstration.
— June 6, 1947
100 years ago
New display windows are being built in the Pierro Building making a modern display window installed in the men’s furnishing store on Pearl Street. The window will have two large French doors with glass panels in the back, and solid panels on each side of the doors, making a very striking effect.
— June 7, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record