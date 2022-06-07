Monica Mersinger

20 years ago

A drumming and dancing ceremony is planned to honor the people of the Colville Reservation June 21-23 at the Coulee Dam Colville Tribal Museum Grounds.

— June 7, 2002

30 years ago

The downtown Ellensburg sidewalk renovation project is continuing, and city officials hope to have the project wrapped up in about a month. Interlocking paverstone brick surfacing, which has have been laid in other sections of downtown, will replace the old brick sidewalks in the area under construction. Old-fashioned streetlight fixtures will also be included.

— June 8, 1992

50 years ago

Smiling skies and near-perfect weather in a picture book setting helped make the annual Cattlemen of the Year reception and tour a complete success when the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association honored Kirk German and his son, Steve, for their outstanding beef production operation.

— June 8, 1972

75 years ago

A factory-trained expert will demonstrate the new Spred wall finishes — born of war-time chemistry — at Woods Auto Supply store on Saturday, it was announced by John Woods. As an inducement to see this scientific demonstration, Woods said a half-dozen all-purpose glass tumblers will be given free of charge to all adults attending the demonstration.

— June 6, 1947

100 years ago

New display windows are being built in the Pierro Building making a modern display window installed in the men’s furnishing store on Pearl Street. The window will have two large French doors with glass panels in the back, and solid panels on each side of the doors, making a very striking effect.

— June 7, 1922

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record

