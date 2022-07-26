...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Looking Back: Motor vehicles becoming more popular
By Monica Mersinger
From the Daily Record archives
When Christopher Bruya was a graduate student in Central Washington University’s music department he thought to himelf, “this would be a great place to teach.” Seventeen years later Bruya is coming back to Central as the director of jazz studies, replacing Kristin Korb, who resigned in the spring after two years in the job.
— July 26, 2002
30 years ago
A Central Washington University police officer used a chemical extinguisher from his patrol car to put out a fire he discovered burning a backhoe near the shop area of the physical plant at CWU. Ellensburg city firefighters arrived soon after the fire was out and determined its cause was an electrical short in the battery cable. Damage was estimated at $1,800.
— July 28, 1992
50 years ago
A work of art, preferably by a local artist, is being sought by the Ellensburg Library board of trustees. The city library has received a bequest from the estate of Amanda Hebeler, to spend as the board chooses. Trustees have decided to purchase a work of art to be permanently displayed in the library as a memorial to Miss Hebeler.
— July 26, 1972
75 years ago
The main wells of the Ellensburg municipal water system, located six miles west of the city near the Yakima River, are fed from springs and not by infiltration from the river, and can provide sufficient water to meet the city’s needs for many years to come according to a report submitted to the city council. The engineers’ recommendations for retention of the Yakima river wells and replacement of the transmission lines from the wells to the city were adopted by the council. Rehabilitation of the transmission lines for the water system is estimated to cost 1.3 million. The Nanum gravity system has a capacity of 2.8 million gallons per day — about one third of the city’s potential supply — be abandoned when the 35 year old wood stave pipeline wears out.
— July 25, 1947
100 years ago
Already more than 160,000 automobiles have been issued for pleasure cars since Dec. 2. Private cars have been licensed in this state and receipts for motor vehicle licenses have already exceed the $6 million estimate. In the meantime the first year’s gasoline tax collections have exceeded $879,000 and it is anticipated will rise to $1.5 million by end of the year. The annual cost of motor travel is almost as great as the annual tax bill for state, county, city and district purposes.
— July 27, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.