...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.
Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A whole lot of shaking going on. Professor of geological sciences added a piece to the puzzle in March when Meghan Milller published an article in Science Magazine detailing the occurrence of slow, silent earthquakes off the coast of Washington."It's like a fault breaking slowly, it takes weeks instead of seconds. It is a fundamental discovery." explained Miller.
— April 5, 2002
30 years ago
A 20-year old skateboarder refused to comply with a Central Washington University police officer's warning and was cited for obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct after the man raced into the oncoming traffic lane on Eighth Avenue causing three vehicles to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him.
— April 5, 1992
50 years ago
Well-known defense attorney Melvin Belli will speak on "The Law Revolution" at McConnell Auditorium on Central's campus. Students can attend free and others will be charged 50 cents.
— April 5, 1972
75 years ago
A sketch of the clubhouse which the Ellensburg Golf and County Club hopes to erect on the municipal golf course was created in visual form. Plans for the clubhouse were drawn by John Whitney Seattle architect. The plans call for a building, the exterior of which will be of brick and panels of stained redwood composition, the interior of knotty pine. The clubhouse will be erected in the exact center of the course.
— April 4, 1947
100 years ago
Clubbing an armed bandit with a piece of stovewood, Mrs. Anna Helmund put a robber to rout after inflicting painful injuries, when he attempted to rob her in the kitchen while she was preparing supper. The robber entered with a firearm that Mrs. Helmund was able to knock it out of his hand with the stovewood. She chased him out of the kitchen, after striking him and cutting his forehead. As he reached the porch, Mrs. Helmund struck him again, and knocked him off the porch, eight feet to the ground.
— April 5, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record