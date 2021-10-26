Looking Back: Mrs. Ham Mundy has the pumpkins By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoA new attempt to purchase and resuse the old hospital on Craig’s Hill has begun. Dozens of people toured the 83-year-old former Kittitas Valley Community Hospital, Fritz Glover and Mollie Edson took over an agreement to purchase the building from Central Washington University with a plan to use the old hospital for small business offices, if a rezoning of that use could be enacted.— October 26, 2001 30 years agoIt’s a scare for Halloween but Central Washington University doesn’t anticipate reducing enrollments if Washington Gov., Booth Gardner orders a 2.5% operating budget cut effective Dec. 1.— October 26, 199150 years agoMrs. Ham Mundy is the lady to go see if you need a pumpkin for Halloween, her annual harvest is a “a fun time” for youths and adults alike and many families trek out past Damman School to visit her. With just a few more days of preparation, youngsters are readying their costumes for the important night out! — October 26, 197175 years agoHigh winds swept over much of Central Washington and two men camping in a tent in the Teanaway were injured last night when a heavy tree branch tore though their tent injuring the men. Both men were transported to the general hospital.— October 26, 1946100 years agoTwenty-five Jersey cows took a train journey from northwest Oregon to Ellensburg. Victor Stevens and A. F. McKeo have returned with the purebred Jersey cattle. Hay is scare and high in price in Oregon, so the dairymen were glad to dispense some of their stock.— October 27, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monica Mersinger Zootechnics Agriculture Hospital Economics Central Washington University Pumpkin Oregon Ham Mundy Mollie Edson Fritz Glover Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadline2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 22 blotter: Eggs in mailbox, potato chips on tire, cheese slices on cars Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter