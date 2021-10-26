Support Local Journalism


20 years ago

A new attempt to purchase and resuse the old hospital on Craig’s Hill has begun. Dozens of people toured the 83-year-old former Kittitas Valley Community Hospital, Fritz Glover and Mollie Edson took over an agreement to purchase the building from Central Washington University with a plan to use the old hospital for small business offices, if a rezoning of that use could be enacted.

— October 26, 2001

30 years ago

It’s a scare for Halloween but Central Washington University doesn’t anticipate reducing enrollments if Washington Gov., Booth Gardner orders a 2.5% operating budget cut effective Dec. 1.

— October 26, 1991

50 years ago

Mrs. Ham Mundy is the lady to go see if you need a pumpkin for Halloween, her annual harvest is a “a fun time” for youths and adults alike and many families trek out past Damman School to visit her. With just a few more days of preparation, youngsters are readying their costumes for the important night out!

— October 26, 1971

75 years ago

High winds swept over much of Central Washington and two men camping in a tent in the Teanaway were injured last night when a heavy tree branch tore though their tent injuring the men. Both men were transported to the general hospital.

— October 26, 1946

100 years ago

Twenty-five Jersey cows took a train journey from northwest Oregon to Ellensburg. Victor Stevens and A. F. McKeo have returned with the purebred Jersey cattle. Hay is scare and high in price in Oregon, so the dairymen were glad to dispense some of their stock.

— October 27, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

