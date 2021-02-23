20 years ago
Kittitas County is in need of new county law and justice facilities due to jail overcrowding and increasing liability to the county. County officials are scheduling a number of public discussions on an alternative law and justice center to relieve the overcrowding which is at 187 percent of capacity.
— February 23, 2001
30 years ago
Ellensburg Lions Club and the Lilac Blind Foundation of Spokane for visually impaired or blind individules will recieve increased services and aids to allow the visually challenged to retain independent living and offer support services. At this time there are six individuals receiving services from the support groups.
— February 22,1991
75 years ago
A Klondike Social will be sponsored by the Menastash Gange at Damman Hall. Gilded walnuts with ladies’ names sealed inside will be auctioned for the lunches. It should be fun for all.
— February 22,1946
100 years ago
Mrs. W. J. Andrews of 509 North Nanum has suddenly found out the prospect of enormous wealth looming. Mrs. Andrews is a direct descendant of the Baker estate and the just the land holdings are worth between $300 and $500 million dollars as well as substantial cash reserves. The estate is available for distribution among 10 surviving family members. Mrs. Andrrews said she won’t worry about what to do with the money until she gets it.
— February 23.1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.