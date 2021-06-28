20 years ago
Kittitas County surveyor Jeff Thorpe unpacks boxes at the new county Public Works Department offices in the Berry's building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Ruby Street. The Public Work staff moved their offices from the courthouse and were open for buiness at the new location — the Kittitas County Permit center — this morning.
— June 29, 2001
30 years ago
The Blue Agate Square and Round Dance Club will be hosting a "5th Saturday Dance" on June 29 at Morgan Middle School Cafeteria. All square dancers are welcome.
— June 29, 1991
75 years ago
Butter shortages continue in spite of increased prices to bring about the expected increased supply of butter. Supplies continued very limited and the trading was continued to deliveries of set-aside butter to the quartermaster market.
— June 28, 1946
100 years ago
A crime probably 10 years old was brought to light when a party of tourists from Seattle, investigating Indian graves found at Vantage Ferry uncovered the body of a man, apparently murdered. The body, uncovered in a shallow grave indicating a hurried burial, was that of a large man, and showed evidence of being murdered by a crushed temple, apparently the results of the blow that killed him. The only identifying features was a Moose ring believed to be inscribed with a lodge number in Seattle.
— July 1,1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.