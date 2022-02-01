Historic Kamola Hall is everything a 90-year college structure that has withstood earthquakes, a mish-mash of interior styles, fixtures dating back almost to the turn of the century, even a legendary ghost story will soon have residents again. The dormitory for about 250 students has undergone an $8 million renovation.
— Feb. 1, 2002
30 years ago
If the big one earthquake hits, Kittitas County may just miss it. The state’s Seismic Safety Advisory Committee (SSAC) released its findings that the communities in the county would be safe if a life-threatening earthquake — 6 to 7.5 on the Richter scale — hit the Pacific Northwest and would do more damage than the San Fransico earthquake of 1969. According to the damage map, Kittitas, Yakima and Spokane counties are least likely to feel the blunt of a mjaor seismic blow.
— Feb. 1, 1992
50 years ago
The Grand Opening of the Ellensburg Prairie Market is tomorrow at 1200 Canyon Road. It features a membership of 50 cents per month and warehouse direct food prices.
— Feb. 1, 1972
75 years ago
Coal production in upper Kittitas County in 1946 was the lowest in modern history. Operations in the Roslyn-Cle Elum fields were closed down for almost three months by the two nationwide soft coal strikes. The Company mines dropped to 346,714 tons last year in comparison to 504,410 in 1945.
— Feb. 01,1947
100 years ago
Sheriff Joe Thomas is making arrangements to destroy a dozen stills at the county jail and a quantity of booze, seized in recent raids in various parts of the county.
— Feb. 1, 1922
